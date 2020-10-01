OHSAA to announce 2020 playoff brackets

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – OHSAA will be announcing the 2020 playoff brackets for high school football on Thursday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says the playoff games will begin October 9 and 10.

OHSAA says 664 schools decided to participate in the playoffs this season.

Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights.

According to the athletic association, schools that are eliminated or opt-out the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contest through Saturday, November 14.  

Click here to view the playoff regions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

