OHSAA to announce 2020 playoff brackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – OHSAA will be announcing the 2020 playoff brackets for high school football on Thursday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says the playoff games will begin October 9 and 10.

OHSAA says 664 schools decided to participate in the playoffs this season.

Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights.

According to the athletic association, schools that are eliminated or opt-out the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contest through Saturday, November 14.

Click here to view the playoff regions.