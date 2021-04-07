Ohio’s senior meal-delivery programs receive $6 million to meet increased demand

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Home-delivered meals to older Ohioans have been a blessing, especially during the pandemic. Now, Ohio’s agencies on aging are receiving an influx of cash to continue the in-demand service.

This week the Ohio Controlling Board approved an additional $6.137 million request from the Ohio Department of Aging. The money will be distributed to Ohio’s area agencies on aging to continue to provide home-delivered meals to eligible Ohioans.

According to ODA, the number of older Ohioans receiving home-delivered meals has risen nearly 50% — from 40,044 to 60,433 — in the last year due to the pandemic.

“This funding comes at a critical time and will help sustain our efforts to provide nutritional food to those that need it,” said Ursel J. McElroy, ODA director.

ODH publishes a list of home-delivered meal providers by county that seniors in need can call to learn more.

The money comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and will support nutrition services provided through the Older Americans Act. The money will go toward reducing hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition, according to ODA.