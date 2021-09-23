Ohio’s Initial jobless claims bounce back up to nearly 13,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of initial job claims filed in Ohio has seesawed in the past few weeks and is back up once again to nearly 13,000 filings.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 12,952 initial traditional unemployment claims filed for the week ending Sept. 18, which was 4,118 more than the previous week.

The eight-week average for traditional unemployment filings is 11,028, according to DJFS.

Ohioans filed 159,776 continued unemployment claims last week, which was 35,343 more

than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from Sept. 12 through the 18th was 172,728.