Ohio’s construction season officially underway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is officially announcing the start of the 2021 construction season. On tap this year are more than 145 projects worth $540 million planned for central Ohio’s pavement improvement, bridges, and safety upgrades, according to ODOT.

“While other states have been delaying or cancelling projects, Ohio continues moving forward,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

In Franklin County this summer, ODOT plans to open the new ramp from Fulton St. to I-70 east, and plans to finish work on the South Side Mega Fix. Work continues on the project to widen I-71 south of State Route 665 to the Pickaway County Line.

ODOT estimates it will take another year of work to replace the State Route 661 bridge just south of Granville. A multi-year mega reconstruction project on I-70 through Zanesville is also planned to begin this summer.

ODOT reminds drivers to keep roadside workers safe this season by moving over, in keeping with state law. Last year ODOT crews were struck 125 times while on the job. So far this year, ODOT says crews have been hit 52 times.