Deadlines approaching to request, cast mail-in ballots for 2020 Ohio Primary Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election will end on Tuesday, April 28th.

Currently, there are 172,000 registered Franklin County voters that voted in person or mail ballots.

The vote-by-mail application deadline is Saturday, April 25th, 2020, at noon. No ballot will be sent for any application received after noon on Saturday.

Returned ballots must be postmarked by April 27 and received by May 8. The deadline for hand-delivered ballots is 7:30 p.m. on April 28.

A voter, who was registered to vote in Ohio as of February 18th, 2020, AND has NOT already voted in the 2020 Primary Election, is eligible to vote in-person at the Board of Elections if the voter belongs to one of these two categories: