Deadlines approaching to request, cast mail-in ballots for 2020 Ohio Primary Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election will end on Tuesday, April 28th.
Currently, there are 172,000 registered Franklin County voters that voted in person or mail ballots.
The vote-by-mail application deadline is Saturday, April 25th, 2020, at noon. No ballot will be sent for any application received after noon on Saturday.
Returned ballots must be postmarked by April 27 and received by May 8. The deadline for hand-delivered ballots is 7:30 p.m. on April 28.
A voter, who was registered to vote in Ohio as of February 18th, 2020, AND has NOT already voted in the 2020 Primary Election, is eligible to vote in-person at the Board of Elections if the voter belongs to one of these two categories:
- The voter has a disability, and the voter wishes to cast absent voter’s ballots using a direct recording electronic voting machine or marking device that is accessible for voters with disabilities, including nonvisual accessibility for the blind and visually impaired, in a manner that provides the same opportunity for access and participation, including privacy and independence, as for other voters; OR
- The voter is unable to receive mail at the place where the voter resides or at another location.