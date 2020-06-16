OhioHealth will give back 100,000 donated COVID-19 supplies

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, stacks of medical supplies are housed at the Jacob Javits Center that will become a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OhioHealth announced Tuesday it will give back a portion of the supplies donated to area hospitals in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OhioHealth will donate more than 100,000 items to people in need.

In March and April, supplies of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed items were in short supply due to the worldwide demand and the scope of the pandemic.

Hospitals needed help and the communities came through donating more than 1.1 million items such as face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and more. Nearly 90 percent of these donated items were able to be used to help protect frontline healthcare workers, or placed in OhioHealth’s inventory for future needs.

“We were humbled by the outpouring of support and generosity by many friends of OhioHealth who donated items,” said Karen Morrison, president of the OhioHealth Foundation and senior vice president of External Affairs. “These gifts helped us bridge a difficult period and it was greatly appreciated by our clinical and support staff. The community stepped up to help in a significant way and for that we are forever grateful.”

OhioHealth will work with two organizations in central Ohio and several outside of central Ohio, to distribute the OhioHealth COVID Care Packages to families and seniors in need.

There will be a drive thru giveaway Wednesday at the YMCA in Hilltop from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The “drive thru” giveaway will take place at the YMCA’s normally scheduled weekly food and produce giveaway, which they do jointly with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

The OhioHealth Wellness on Wheels unit and OhioHealth volunteers will be on site to distribute the bags and health information.

The COVID-19 care packages will also be distributed at Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in a partnership between OhioHealth and ChenMed.

Interested seniors are encouraged to call 614-803-9000 to schedule a convenient weekday “Ohio Healthy” bag pick-up at any of the following three Dedicated Senior Medical Center locations:

o 5156 East Main Street, Whitehall

o 50 N Wilson Road, Hilltop area

o 2260 Morse Road, Northland area

Dedicated Senior Medical Centers can provide courtesy round-trip transportation on request, and will also be promoting “Ohio Healthy” bag pick-ups during a special June 23 coronavirus education telephone town hall where roughly 25,000 at-risk Columbus seniors will be invited.