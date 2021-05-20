OhioHealth to use existing structure to open new medical campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – OhioHealth is making the investment to expand services in the New Albany community with the OhioHealth New Albany Medical Campus. The new campus will be located at 5150 E. Dublin-Granville Road and will utilize an existing 83,000 square foot building to avoid new construction.

According to the Franklin County Auditor website, the building was built in 1998, sits on more than five and a half acres, and holds more than 84,000 square feet under the roof. The photo above shows the building having Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s logo.

“OhioHealth has proudly provided care in New Albany for over a decade,” said Brian Jepson, President, OhioHealth Central Market. “During this time, we have been able to provide the community with convenient and accessible care through our urgent care, primary care, and freestanding emergency department. Now, we are excited to take the next step and strengthen our primary care availability and improve access to other OhioHealth services and specialties for the growing New Albany community.”

Outpatient service offerings:

Primary Care and Sports Medicine

Urgent Care

Retail Pharmacy

Women’s and Reproductive Health

Heart & Vascular

Neuroscience

Orthopedics

Rheumatology

Urology

Colorectal

Pulmonology

Endocrinology

Imaging

Lab

Shelled Space for Future Growth

he Gahanna/New Albany Urgent Care will be relocated to this location later this year. The rest of the facility will open in 2022, according to a news release.

The estimated project cost is $36.2 million. Two million of that was donated by the Hondros Family.