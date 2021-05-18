OhioHealth debuts first of its kind Neuroscience Wellness Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – OhioHealth calls its new 18,000 square foot building just north of Riverside Methodist Hospital the first of its kind facility in the country. Tuesday, the hospital system unveiled the Neuroscience Wellness Center during a grand opening celebration.

“What we’ve never done before is had a space where we could do all-access membership,” explained Lauren Esposito, a physical therapist, and the manager of the new center.

The freestanding center will serve as a central location with amenities for people living with the effects of strokes, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological conditions. Esposito gave NBC4 a tour of the facility Tuesday and highlighted the building’s indoor track, four education studios, several open gyms, and group fitness class areas.

Much of the exercise equipment can be adapted for use with wheelchairs or harnesses and can be operated by individuals with limited motor skills.

Every client space has a view of the trees outside. Access to a central courtyard, community garden, and outdoor yoga deck give the facility the appearance of a nature retreat.

“This is a unique environment where they can come in and they have the courses, the exercise, the yoga, the mindfulness, the wellness,” said Dr. Brien Smith, the Vice President of OhioHealth Neuroscience.

Part of what makes the center unique, Dr. Smith explained, is the sense of community it fosters. Caregivers will be able to use the facility along with patients and seating areas to encourage members to relax and spend time with one another.

“We found that our members were really making a lot of connections with each other,” Esposito said. “And we wanted to create a space where they could gather and talk and really build those bonds.”

She explained the wellness center will help patients build healthy lifestyles as they transition out of physical therapy. OhioHealth’s medical teams were consulted when creating the space and exercise physiologists will offer advice to members.

Non-members will have access to free classes at the facility and will be able to watch recorded videos of the seminars.

The Neuroscience Wellness Center was funded by $12.6 million in donations.

If you’re interested in becoming a member, you can schedule and learn more by visiting OhioHealth.com/NeuroscienceWellnessCenter and completing a membership form.

You can also email NWCmembership@ohiohealth.com or call 614-788-5660 for more information.