Ohioans taking the stage at the Republican National Convention

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- The Republican National Convention has looked much different this week with most of it happening virtually but not everything has changed, including both parties bid for Ohio in an election.

“Ohio’s critical,” said Ohio Delegate Mike Gonidakis. “No Republican can win the White House without winning Ohio. Democrats can add up the numbers from the electoral college perspective without Ohio but Republicans can’t.”

All week many of Ohio’s delegates have been watching speakers from their own home. State Senator Matt Huffman is one of them.

“I’m of course not in Charlotte right now,” said Huffman. “Really the experience I think is pretty much the same as it’s been for anyone else that happens to be watching it on TV.”



Gonidakis says it’s not as exciting but he believes it’ll still impact voters, especially in Ohio.

“The messages are still powerful,” he said. “The points that the president is getting across, that his surrogates are getting across each night, are the same as whether you’re in person or virtual.



Just like the DNC, several Ohioans have gotten a chance to speak to the public this week at the RNC. Congressman Jim Jordan had time on Monday.

“That’s the individual that’s made America great again and knows America’s best days are still in front of us and that’s why I’m busting my tail to help him get re-elected,” said Jordan.

On Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence will headline the evening but another speaker will be an Ohioan. Tera Myers is a school choice advocate who fought for her son to attend the JP program at Mansfield Christian School.

“One of the policy initiatives I’ve had for 15 years in the legislature is school choice,” said Huffman. “They’ve had some great messaging regarding that.”