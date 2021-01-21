Ohioans filed record numbers of new businesses in 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Despite the devastating pandemic, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ohio.

Ohio’s Secretary of State reports that Ohioans filed 171,073 new businesses in 2020 – a new record.

2020’s number of filings breaks the 2019 record by 40,00 businesses.

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.

“Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is — Ohio entrepreneurs are! They’ve been doing what they do best – finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools