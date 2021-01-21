Ohioans filed record numbers of new businesses in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Despite the devastating pandemic, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ohio.

Ohio’s Secretary of State reports that Ohioans filed 171,073 new businesses in 2020 – a new record.

2020’s number of filings breaks the 2019 record by 40,00 businesses.

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.

“Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is — Ohio entrepreneurs are! They’ve been doing what they do best – finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done.”