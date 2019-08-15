Ohio woman accused of throwing cat from 17th floor balcony

EUCLID, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she threw a cat over a balcony during a domestic dispute.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Lake Shore Boulevard, WJW reported.

Melissa Thornton, 24, was arrested and charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals.

“Thornton was arguing with her roommate and it turned into a physical scuffle,” Lt. Mitch Houser with Euclid Police told WJW. “Thornton picked up a bicycle and threw it off of the balcony. Then she picked up their cat and threw it off of the balcony. Police found the cat and bicycle in the parking lot, 17 floors below. The cat was critically injured and police were forced to euthanize it to stop its obvious suffering. The bicycle did not strike anyone or anything.”

Thornton appeared in court where bond was set at $5,000.