NCAC suspends fall sports, decision affects Ohio Wesleyan, Denison, Kenyon and Wittenberg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The North Coast Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council announced Wednesday it is suspending intercollegiate athletic competition for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year. This decision affects Ohio Wesleyan, Denison, Kenyon and Wittenberg.

At Ohio Wesleyan, approximately 35 percent of the student body competes in varsity athletics.

“With the coronavirus continuing to spread, it was becoming more and more difficult to ensure that Ohio Wesleyan and NCAA intercollegiate athletics could take place in an environment safe for all involved,” said Ohio Wesleyan President Dr. Rock Jones. “We are heartbroken, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, the Ohio Wesleyan campus, and the Delaware community are our highest priority.”

Doug Zipp, Ohio Wesleyan athletics director, echoed Jones’ comments that the decision to cancel the fall season was the right one.

“Our athletics department will continue to work with the OWU Safe Campus Opening Task Force, state and local health agencies, the NCAC, and the NCAA to consider options for competition,” Zipp said. “Guidance on the possibility of conducting fall competition in the spring of 2021, and plans for winter competition are in progress with further guidelines from the NCAA expected soon.”

In lieu of intercollegiate competition, fall sports, including men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball will conduct practices, workouts, and team activities following current health and safety guidelines with appropriate group sizes and physical distancing.

Sports with split seasons, including men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis will conduct practices, workouts and other team activities.

Winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and wrestling also will conduct practices, workouts, and team activities during the fall semester as outlined by NCAA official start dates and will not participate in outside competition during the fall semester.

Non-traditional seasons for spring sports, including baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and softball will practice as per NCAA guidelines but will not have their date of outside competition.

“Ohio Wesleyan, along with the NCAC, is working diligently with the NCAA to explore opportunities for our fall sports programs to be able to compete in some way during the spring,” Zipp said. “As more information and guidance becomes available, we will continue to provide updates.”