Ohio unveils “more user-friendly” BMV website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday the launch of an improved website for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“We’ve already heard from many Ohioans who have found the newly redesigned site to be cleaner, more efficient and much easier to use,” Husted said.

According to a statement, the new site contains tools to help simplify the log in process, search engine, and includes a “My BMV” profile setup where users can see the status of their driver’s license, organ donation options, and driving record all on one page.

The site, which was redesigned in collaboration with InnovateOhio, also promises an easier mobile experience.

Husted said the site can help users “quickly find what they’re looking for, get their question answered, and go on with their day.”

The new website can be found at www.BMV.Ohio.Gov