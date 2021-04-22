Ohio unveils anti-litter campaign in time for Earth Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has unveiled a new statewide campaign aimed at curbing the proliferation of litter.

The campaign, named “A Little Litter is a Big Problem,” is a collaboration among the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The agencies report that ODOT alone has spent at least $48.6 million to deal with litter since 2011, and ODOT staff have spent 151,410 hours picking up trash.

In addition to Ohio’s roadways, the agencies say litter impacts state parks and waterways.

“Litter is ugly and costly,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Earth Day is a great opportunity to recognize what each of us can do to help protect our planet. One of the things we can all do is help clean up litter – because a little bit of litter is a big problem.”

The agencies plan to host a litter summit this spring, and say they are seeking cooperation with local governments, environmental groups, businesses, and educational institutions to make the campaign a success.