Ohio University Police searching for suspect in pair of armed robberies

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Police on the Athens campus of Ohio University are searching for a suspect in two armed robberies.

According to the Ohio University Police Department, the first robbery took place in the area of Rufus Street near Nelson Drive, at about 12:10am. The second robbery occurred at the intersection of W. Union Street and S. Shafter Street at 12:35am.

The suspect in both incidents was a white male about 5 feet 8 inches tall, thin build, with short dark hair, a scruffy bear and was wearing a dark colored shirt. He was armed with a silver pistol and drove away in an older 4-door sedan.

Police remind students of the CATS Late Night Shuttle Service or the Bobcat Safe app if they are traveling by themselves.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call the Athens City Police Department at 740-592-3313.