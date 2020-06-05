Ohio University establishes George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University and The Ohio University Foundation have established the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This action comes in response to the June 4 call from the president of North Central University, Scott Hagan, who asked universities to consider creating this scholarship during Mr. Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis.

“As leaders across our nation call for change with regard to senseless acts that have plagued our African American community for centuries, we, too, at Ohio University are committed to taking actionable measures to help influence racial injustice reforms,” “By establishing the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund at Ohio University, we are creating positive measures that will impact the lives of current and future student leaders working with an interest in civic responsibility and social justice to help them achieve their academic goals.”



The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund will be available for student leaders who demonstrate leadership through multicultural student organizations and diversity initiatives at Ohio University or who have a history of inclusion and diversity-related leadership in their high schools or communities. Incoming and current students are eligible, and the fund will be administered by the Division for Diversity and Inclusion. Duane Nellis, Ohio University President

The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund at Ohio University has already received generous contributions from members of the University community. Anyone who wishes to make a gift in support of the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund can do so now online.

“This scholarship program that we have created is just one way that we can take a stand against racism,” Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Gigi Secuban said. “Ohio University is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we stand strong in solidarity with our community members of color, especially African American community members.”



