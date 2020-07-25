Ohio University announces mask policy effective immediately

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Friday that students, faculty, staff, and visitors are required to wear face masks in all public places at all Ohio University campuses and locations, effective immediately.

The order comes after a statewide mask mandate signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on July 22.

This includes inside campus buildings and outside when appropriate social distancing is not possible, with exceptions limited to those outlined in the policy. Those individuals who cannot wear a face covering due to a disability may request a reasonable accommodation through the Office for University Accessibility.



“In this midst of this worldwide public health crisis, the welfare of our students, faculty, staff and community is our top priority,” Nellis said. “It is critical that we all do our part to take care of one another by following essential public health guidance, including wearing a face covering where possible to ensure the health and well-being of our University and respective communities.”

In addition to the interim face covering policy, Ohio University will require all students faculty and staff to sign the OHIO Pledge, which was created through the leadership of student, graduate student, faculty, administrative, and classified senates to support OHIO’s culture of care and help stop the spread of disease across our campuses and communities.

For more information about Ohio University’s fall planning efforts, visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus.