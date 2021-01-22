Ohio unemployment rate trending slightly downward

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in December 2020, with 315,000 Ohioans out of work.
The U.S. Department of Labor released the numbers on Friday. They show that in November 2020, the number of unemployed amounted to 328,000 workers, which was a 5.7% unemployment rate. In December, the rate lowered slightly to 5.5%.
However, the bigger picture shows an increase from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2020. The December 2020 rate of 5.5% for Ohio increased from 4.1% in December 2019.
The unemployment rate for the entire United States was 6.7% in December and November — a significant increase over the 3.6% rate in December 2019.