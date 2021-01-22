Ohio unemployment rate trending slightly downward

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. The U.S. government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday, June 18, of the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have slowed as businesses have increasingly reopened and rehired some of their laid-off workers. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in December 2020, with 315,000 Ohioans out of work.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the numbers on Friday. They show that in November 2020, the number of unemployed amounted to 328,000 workers, which was a 5.7% unemployment rate. In December, the rate lowered slightly to 5.5%.

However, the bigger picture shows an increase from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2020. The December 2020 rate of 5.5% for Ohio increased from 4.1% in December 2019.

The unemployment rate for the entire United States was 6.7% in December and November — a significant increase over the 3.6% rate in December 2019.