LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Sister trio Sorelle made a name for themselves last season on ‘The Voice‘ going all the way to the show finale.

Since then, the Richland County natives have been performing all around the country and now you can see them live at their first “Sorelle Holiday Harmony Bash”, a show they plan to make an annual tradition. The show will feature a mix of pop rock and Christmas favorites.

“Something we like to do when we cover songs is change them up and really make them our own. So, it’s finding that balance of honoring the original song, but still adding us into it,” Madi Heichel said.

That can get a little tricky given how familiar those songs are.

“That’s the big difference between normal music and Christmas,” Madi said. “All of it has such a tone to it and if you change it a little bit, everyone’s going to know so make sure you do it right.”

The sisters have also decided to use the show as a way to give back by teaming up with The Red Helmet Christmas Charity. It’s an organization that provides toys to kids in need during the holidays.

“Giving back has always been something that’s big with us, with our family. It’s something that our parents have raised us on, so we are super excited to be performing in our hometown, and we really wanted a chance to give back as well.” Madi said.

The show is Saturday at The Ashland Theater, 212 Center St. in Ashland, Ohio from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Don’t forget to bring a toy with you. The donation will get your wristband for a Sorelle meet and greet.