COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio has updated the list of states on its travel advisory with six states added to the list and all four states from last week falling off the list.

Under the travel advisory, the state recommends people traveling to Ohio from Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Nevada quarantine for 14 days.

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 2, 2020

The four states no longer on the list are Idaho, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.

Ohio’s positivity rate has gone down from four percent to three percent.