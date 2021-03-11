Ohio sues health care giant for allegedly conspiring to dupe Medicaid out of millions

The Official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook for 2020 over pages of a Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General report, are shown, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Washington. A government watchdog tells The Associated Press it will launch a nationwide audit that may shed light on how seniors’ personal Medicare information is getting to telemarketers, raising concerns about fraud and waste. An official with the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says the audit will be announced next week. (AP Photos/Wayne Partlow)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The State of Ohio is suing health care company Centene Corp. for what it calls “an elaborate scheme to maximize company profits at the expense of the Ohio Department of Medicaid.”

According to a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Centene subsidiary called Buckeye Health Plan used a web of subcontractors to misrepresent pharmacy costs, which resulted in millions of dollars of overpayments by ODM.

“Corporate greed has led Centene and its wholly owned subsidiaries to fleece taxpayers out of millions,” Yost said.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid provides coverage to about 2.9 million Ohioans through the use of Managed Care Organizations. The lawsuit alleges that these subcontractors conspired to:

File reimbursement requests for amounts already paid by third parties.

Fail to accurately disclose to ODM the true cost of pharmacy services, including the disclosure of discounts received.

Artificially inflated dispensing fees.

The lawsuit was filed under seal due to a confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement on Thursday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.