Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson declares for NBA draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior Kaleb Wesson, who led the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding in the 2019-20 season, is declaring for the NBA draft. The OSU center and former Westerville South standout announced his decision on social media.

Turning dreams to reality🌰💯 Thanks for your support BuckeyeNation #TN4L pic.twitter.com/aQcsxIsovG — Kaleb Wesson (@Elite_Hooper99) April 1, 2020

In a statement, Wesson said he’ll be signing with an agent, but he can still maintain his college eligibility until June 3. At that point, he must decide whether or not he’ll stay in school. Wesson played a significant role during all three seasons at OSU. As a freshman, he averaged 10.2 points a game, 4.9 rebounds and started 30 games earning him a spot on the Big-Ten all-freshman team.

As a sophomore, Wesson started all but one game for the Buckeyes leading the team with 14.6 points a game, 6.9 rebounds a game and 25.9 minutes a game.

During his junior year, Wesson was named Second Team all Big-Ten after averaging 14 points a game, 9.3 rebounds a game and 29.5 minutes a game, the second-most minutes behind only his brother Andre Wesson who was a senior.

Kaleb Wesson came to Ohio State from Westerville South High School where he and Andre helped lead the Wildcats to their first state championship in 2016.

As a senior in 2017, Wesson racked up virtually every accolade in Ohio: