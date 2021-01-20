Ohio Statehouse remains under guard as Inauguration Day comes and goes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Statehouse has been heavily guarded leading up to the inauguration and on Inauguration Day, but things remained peaceful through Wednesday.

Less than a handful of people showed up to protest the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the Columbus Police Department and the Ohio National Guard have partnered together to secure the Statehouse after the threat of armed protests and possible violence came to light after the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

OSHP said they’ve been preparing for anything and any amount of people.

“We welcome all those partners because as we bring more partners in, we know that we can create a safer event and that’s ultimately what we want to do,” said Lt. Craig Cvetan with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio National Guard is not only helping at the Ohio Statehouse, but also served in Washington D.C.

“It’s not unusual for us to send troops to D.C. to support the inauguration, we do that just about every time,” said Ohio National Guard Major Gen. John Harris Jr. “What’s unusual about this is the number of troops that we sent and the nature of the mission.”

The Ohio National Guard has more than 500 members guarding the Ohio Statehouse and around 1,000 members guarding the inauguration.

“This is what the guard’s for and I couldn’t be more proud of our members for answering the call in such a manner,” Harris said.

If things remain peaceful, Harris said the Guard may begin sending these men and women back to their civilian jobs by Thursday.

“Our plan really has no timeline, you know,” Cvetan said of OSHP’s added presence at the Statehouse. “We’re continuing to assess the need every day and it’s very fluid and things change.”