Ohio State University one of several universities across the country to receive a non-specific threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At 10:51 a.m. on Thursday, The Ohio State University was one of multiple universities across the country to receive a non-specific bomb threat.

A caller indicated to an Ohio State Department of Public Safety dispatcher that three mail bombs may have been placed on campus. No additional information was given.

The Ohio State University Department of Public Safety does not believe this is a credible threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the OSU Police bomb-detection K9 unit conducted an immediate sweep, including mail receiving areas on or near campus. Nothing suspicious was found at Ohio State or other campuses.

“Our public safety team is working closely to investigate with other federal and local law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions that received similar threats,” OSU said in a statement.

Other campuses that received a bomb threat include Penn State University, Brandeis University, Southern Utah University, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Rice University.

BENS ALERT UPDATE: All clear. It is safe to end the shelter-in-place and resume activities. Thank you for your patience. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

02PSU AlertU-P: Visit https://t.co/sQXwHjslK8 for updates on the bomb threat at Hostetter Building on Services Road. — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) August 20, 2020

Following established protocols, SUU Campus Police have been working closely with local authorities to investigate and search all campus buildings after a bomb threat was received. At this time there is no credible threat to campus.https://t.co/heIRznkmwB — Southern Utah University (@SUUtbirds) August 20, 2020

If anyone sees something suspicious, they can report details to OSUPD at 614-292-2121.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact either the University Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

People may also report information anonymously to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or the University Crime Stoppers Tips line at 614-247-TIPS.