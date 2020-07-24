Ohio State to require online training and pledge for all students, faculty and staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As part of the planned return to on-campus operations, The Ohio State University will require all students, faculty and staff to complete an online training course and the “Together As Buckeyes Pledge.”

The pledge acknowledges an understanding of and commitment to the behaviors described in the training. It is not a legal waiver.

The 10-minute training will be assigned in the coming weeks to BuckeyeLearn transcripts and the pledge will be signed upon completion of the course. The university will alert the entire community when it is available. Accommodations will be made for those without access to a computer to complete the training.

Completing the training and signing the pledge are mandatory for all students, faculty and staff before returning to Ohio State’s campuses. Those who have already been working on a campus should take the online training and sign the pledge as soon as possible. For those not physically returning to a campus, the training and pledge need to be completed by the start of autumn semester on Aug. 25.

The training course will cover expectations for daily health checks, personal protection such as face masks, hygiene, staying informed and more.

OSU also released information about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s travel advisory for states with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 15 percent.

This list currently includes: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas.