Ohio State to host virtual commencement on May 3

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State President Michael Drake today announced the university will hold a virtual commencement on May 3 with Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering the commencement address.

The live streamed event will occur at the originally scheduled time beginning at noon on Sunday, May 3. Approximately 12,000 diplomas are expected to be awarded.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no students or guests in Ohio Stadium. The graduates will receive their degrees by mail and the university will hold a physical recognition event at a later date. Members of the class of 2020 will be actively involved in the scheduling and planning of the event.

“We are so proud of everything you have accomplished and how you have stepped up and remained strong during this time of uncertainty,” Drake said in a video announcing the event. “The world changed for you and for all of us. But you adapted and persevered.”

The ceremony broadcast will include President Drake and university officials in traditional commencement regalia at Ohio Stadium, musical performances, special guests and the commencement address delivered by Tim Cook.

“I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our spring commencement speaker,” Drake said. “We are grateful for Mr. Cook’s participation in this important tradition and know his unique insights will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate the future.”

As part of its COVID-19 response, Apple has sourced and delivered more than 10 million masks to medical workers in the United States and has committed tens of millions of dollars in donations to support the medical response and recovery efforts.

Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university’s Digital Flagship initiative. The collaboration has led to a comprehensive, university-wide digital learning initiative that supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community.