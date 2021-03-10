Ohio State study finds UV radiation kills COVID-19 virus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new study by the Ohio State University shows promise for using UV radiation to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers found that a specific wavelength of UV radiation was more than 99.99% effective in killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The results on UV222, a relatively short wavelength of ultraviolet radiation, could be used to inactivate the virus from surfaces or even the air, according to the study.

The next step is a formal peer review by other scientists before UV222 could be used to disinfect spaces contaminated by COVID-19.