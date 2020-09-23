Ohio State students may gather in groups of 10 or fewer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State students may gather in groups of ten or fewer, according to university officials.

Student Life Vice President Dr. Melissa S. Shivers says the university made the decision after seeing stabilized results and a continued decrease rate. Students may gather beginning Wednesday.

“As always, we will continue to evaluate the prevalence of the virus on and off-campus and will be in touch quickly if we need to adjust this restoration of in-person gatherings or take any other pre-emptive actions,” says Vice President Dr. Melissa S. Shivers.

She still encourages the use of virtual programs and activities.

“I always mention the seriousness of the consequences because COVID-19 is a serious matter. It is just critically important – and required – to wear your face mask (even outside), maintain at least six feet of distance from others (especially when eating), wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, and don’t forget to complete the daily health check,” says the vice president.

She says these are the actions to help promote a safe and healthy Ohio State.