Ohio State student assaulted and robbed while walking off campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice after a student was assaulted and robbed early Friday morning.

The student and a friend were walking down the 1900 block of N. High Street around 2:45 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown suspect, according to the notice. The student was knocked to the ground and robbed; he suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Details on the suspect are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4545.

