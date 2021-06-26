Ohio State sprinter Anavia Battle makes U.S. Olympic team in 200 meter dash

EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — 2021 Ohio State graduate Anavia Battle qualified for the U.S. women’s Olympic team after finishing third in the 200-meter dash on Saturday with a time of 21.95 seconds.

Battle was the Big Ten outdoor champion in both the 100 and 200 meter dash this past season and ran a leg on the Big Ten champion 4×100-meter relay.

Ohio State now has three current or former Buckeyes competing in Tokyo as Battle joins 2012 grad Christina Clemons who qualified for the 100-meter hurdles and junior shot putter  Adelaide Aquilla.

The Inkster, Michigan native was second in the semifinals on Friday with a time of 22.32 seconds.

Gabby Thomas won the race with a blistering time of 21.61 seconds followed by Jenna Prandini.

