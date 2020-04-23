Ohio state senator Andrew Brenner, wife compare Dr. Acton’s actions to those taken in Nazi Germany

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio state senator Andrew Brenner and his wife, Sara Marie, are being fiercely rebuked after the pair took to Facebook comparing Dr. Amy Acton’s actions to those taken in Nazi Germany during World War II.

Sara Marie Brenner deleted her Facebook post, which read in part: “With a German accent, in your head say ‘Show me your papers’ … This actually feels like Hitler’s Germany where you had to have blond hair and blue eyes to be able to function anywhere, and you were damned otherwise. When are people going to say enough is enough?”

Senator Brenner replied to his wife’s post: “We won’t allow that to happen in Ohio.”

The comments came hours after Dr. Acton made a reference to her Jewish faith and Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday, April 21. Sen. Brenner’s wife claimed she did not know Dr. Acton’s faith.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is among those who denounced Brenner, his wife and an anti-Semitic sign, which was present during a recent protest rally at Ohio’s Statehouse.

Brenner is also being scolded by Senate President Larry Obhof, Ohio Republican Chairwoman Jane Murphy Timken and the Anti-Defamation League.

I cannot condone comments comparing a public official to Nazism. It is incredibly hurtful and terribly inappropriate.@andrewbrenner — Jane Murphy Timken (@JaneyMurph) April 22, 2020

Sara Marie Brenner also posted a photo of an apparent Nazi concentration camp with the following caption: “If people were told to get in cattle cars to be taken to virus protection camps, most of you would rush to get in line.” Brenner later deleted the post.

Andrew Brenner responded with the following statement: