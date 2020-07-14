Ohio State resuming voluntary workouts

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for yards during a second quarter run in front of Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced Tuesday that they will resume voluntary training operations after a suspension announced last week.

The decision to resume voluntary workouts is based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing on Monday, July 13 of all student-athletes currently in training,

All student athletes from the seven sports that returned last month to voluntary workouts were tested Monday, and the results were received Tuesday. The last round of testing was July 7 resulting in the suspension of training on July 8.

Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said the athletes will be tested routinely moving forward and training decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students. A strict set of protocols are in place requiring physical distancing, masks, hygiene and cleaning procedures.

“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Smith said. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.”

To protect the individual medical privacy of the student-athletes, the university will not release information about the test results.

Teams with student-athletes on campus taking part in training activities are men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.