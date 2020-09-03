Ohio State releases latest data on positive COVID-19 results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University on Wednesday released the latest results for the number of students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

882 students have tested positive between Aug. 14 and Aug. 31 while 20 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, according to the university.

So far OSU has reported 27,281 negative results among students and 1,204 negative results among employees on Aug. 31.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Ohio State reported 495 students and 16 employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson told NBC4 on Tuesday that she’s not surprised to see an uptick in cases. She says that’s why the university is working to increase contact tracing to slow the transmission of the virus.

“The biggest thing is just to know if the university’s going to try to kick us off campus or are they going to try to keep us here,” said OSU student Dylan Marfisi.

He’s not the only student worried about being forced off campus.

“I’m just scared I’m going to be sent home,” said OSU student Elizabeth Detling. “After only being here three weeks, it’s kind of hard to think about spending the rest of the semester back home.”

Dr. Johnson told NBC4 if everyone follows COVID-19 protocols of wearing a mask, washing their hands often and staying six feet apart, then the university should be able to remain open.

Here are the following positivity rates at Ohio State: