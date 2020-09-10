Ohio State releases latest data on COVID-19 results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University on Thursday released the latest results for the number of students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

1,814 students have tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 8 while 27 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 8, according to the university.

So far, OSU has reported 46,138 negative results among students and 1,627 negative results among employees.

On Tuesday, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson told Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine there’s reason for ‘cautious optimism’ as the positivity rates have dropped since students returned to campus.

The first full week of classes started the week of Aug. 24 with approximately 20,000 students receiving some form of face-to-face instruction, including approximately 12,000 students living on campus and approximately 8,000 living off campus.

“We need our off campus students, faculty, staff and individuals in Columbus to be vigilant wearing masks because wearing the mask, staying socially vigilant, it really works,” Dr. Johnson said.