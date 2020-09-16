Ohio State releases latest coronavirus numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University on Wednesday released the latest results for the number of students and employees who have tested positive and negative for COVID-19.

2,384 students have tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 14 while 34 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14, according to the university.

So far, OSU has reported 63,308 negative results among students and 1,853 negative results among employees.

Last Tuesday, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson told Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine there’s reason for ‘cautious optimism’ as the positivity rates have dropped since students returned to campus.