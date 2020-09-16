Ohio State releases latest coronavirus numbers

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University on Wednesday released the latest results for the number of students and employees who have tested positive and negative for COVID-19.

2,384 students have tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 14 while 34 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14, according to the university.

So far, OSU has reported 63,308 negative results among students and 1,853 negative results among employees.

Last Tuesday, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson told Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine there’s reason for ‘cautious optimism’ as the positivity rates have dropped since students returned to campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools