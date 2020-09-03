Ohio State releases data on positive COVID-19 results for 2nd straight day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University on Thursday released the latest results for the number of students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second straight day OSU has released these numbers.

1,052 students have tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 1 while 22 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, according to the university.

On Wednesday 882 students and 20 employees tested positive meaning there was an increase of 172 positive cases.

So far, OSU has reported 31,002 negative results among students and 1,320 negative results among employees.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Ohio State reported 495 students and 16 employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson told NBC4 on Tuesday that she’s not surprised to see an uptick in cases. She says that’s why the university is working to increase contact tracing to slow the transmission of the virus.

“There are a lot more house parties going on and stuff like that so it’s not surprising to me the numbers went up way more off campus,” said freshman Maddie Harris.

Ohio State officials and Gov. Mike DeWine are also concerned about students going home for the Labor Day weekend and bringing the virus back to campus or spreading it to their family and friends.

“There’s a lot of different types of students and there’s just people who . . . don’t take this virus serious,” said OSU student Esthela Marquez. “I think they’re going to go home, do what they want and then come back and not even be concerned of what they can bring here.”

But other students are more optimistic that their fellow Buckeyes will be smart and stay safe this weekend.

“I think for the most part students are going to do their best to try to be safe and we all want to stay on campus,” said OSU student Zoey Palmquist. “We all are hoping for football later this year and I think we’re going to do whatever possible to keep it that way.”

Here are the following positivity rates at Ohio State: