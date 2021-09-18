Ohio State players unavailable for Saturday’s game against Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will play Tulsa without starting defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller. Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury.

Miller has not played this season after being projected as the Buckeyes’ starting center.

Harrison’s absence likely means more snaps for freshmen J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer at defensive end. If Mitchell cannot play, Cody Simon and K’Vaughan Pope could see more snaps.

Safety Josh Proctor will not return this season after suffering an injury during the Oregon game.

Unavailable