Ohio State names Lisa Strom women’s golf coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State announced Lisa Strom will be the next coach of the women’s golf team.

Strom, who played for the Buckeyes from 1995 to ’99, returns to Ohio State after coaching at Texas State and Kent State over the past five seasons. Storm was also an assistant coach at OSU from 2011 to ’16.

Strom will work alongside Therese Hession, who was the women’s head coach for the past 29 seasons. Hession will remain the director of golf for both the men’s and women’s programs.

In 2020, Ohio State self imposed a postseason ban for its women’s basketball, women’s golf and fencing programs for the 2020-21 season.

Hession has been with the women’s program since 1991 and has led the Buckeyes to 11 Big Ten championships and 25 NCAA Regional appearances. In 2015, Hession was elected to the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame and was then promoted to the director of golf in 2018.

During her OSU playing days, Strom was a two-time All-Big Ten and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. In 2000, she earned a first-place finish at the NCAA East Regional championship and was a member of the 1999 Big Ten championship team.

