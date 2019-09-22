Ohio State moves up to No. 5 in AP poll

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Florida Atlantic during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.

The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 on Saturday and now prepare for a rugged stretch of Big Ten games beginning with a visit to Nebraska and then a home game against Michigan State.

“Maybe midway through the season, we’ll have a better idea,” Day said. “I do think that we’re playing with a lot of passion, we’re playing hard, we’re playing tough. That’s clear to see, but again, we go on the road and that’s a big test next week. I think I’ll have a better idea next week.”

One thing for sure is that quarterback Justin Fields is turning out to be something special.

The sophomore Georgia transfer threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter alone before taking a seat and letting his two backups mop up in the second half. Fields has accounted for 19 touchdowns in the first four games.

The Buckeyes — victimized by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety — only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass — the longest of his career — and then ran for a 7-yard score just 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way.

Fields finished 14 for 21 for 223 yards, also throwing two touchdown passes to Chris Olave and another to Binjimen Victor .

“We defended him as well as we could,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “We just couldn’t get the big son of a gun on the ground.”

Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert was 5 for 15 for 48 yards and an interception before getting injured and leaving the game in favor of Jackson Williams in the second quarter. The RedHawks (1-3) were held to 130 total yards.

The game was suspended because of lightning with 2:40 left and then was declared over by consent of the two head coaches.

The poll is below, with this week’s rank, team, record, last week’s rank, and conference:

1 Clemson (4-0) 1 ACC

2 Alabama (4-0) 2 SEC

3 Georgia (4-0) 3 SEC

4 LSU (4-0) 4 SEC

5 Ohio State (4-0) 6 Big Ten

6 Oklahoma (3-0) 5 Big 12

7 Auburn (4-0) 8 SEC

8 Wisconsin (3-0) 13 Big Ten

9 Florida (4-0) 9 SEC

10 Notre Dame (2-1) 7 IA Independents

11 Texas (3-1) 12 Big 12

12 Penn State (3-0) 13 Big Ten

13 Oregon (3-1) 16 Pac-12

14 Iowa (3-0) 18 Big Ten

15 California (4-0) 23 Pac-12

16 Boise State (4-0) 20 Mountain West

17 Washington (3-1) 22 Pac-12

18 Virginia (4-0) 21 ACC

19 Utah (3-1) 10 Pac-12

20 Michigan (2-1) 11 Big Ten

21 USC (3-1) — Pac-12

22 UCF (3-1) 15 American Athletic

23 Texas A&M (2-2) 17 SEC

24 Kansas State (3-0) Big 12

25 Michigan State (3-1) Big Ten