Ohio State men’s basketball releases full non-conference schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team released its full non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season featuring a home game against Duke on Nov. 30 and a Dec. 18 game versus Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic at a site to be determined.

The Buckeyes will also take part in the Fort Myers Tip Off from November 22-24 as well as a road game against Xavier on Nov. 18, just the third meeting ever between the two programs.

The Buckeyes have yet to set their exhibition game on Nov. 1. Ohio State will begin the season against Akron on Nov. 9.

Last season, the Buckeyes broke into the top 10 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost to Oral Roberts in the first round.