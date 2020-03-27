Ohio State lands elite running back recruit for 2021

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the best running back recruits for the class of 2021 is going to be a Buckeye. TreVeyon Henderson is considered a 5-star running back by 247Sports and the second-ranked running back in the nation for the 2021 class.

OSU signed one scholarship running back in 2020, a late signing of Cincinnati native Miyan Williams.

The Buckeyes seemed to struggle to land highly-regarded backs despite the track record of rushers in Columbus. But in the 2021 class, OSU is cleaning up with Henderson joining fellow running back Evan Pryor, a 4-star rated back from North Carolina who committed to OSU last week.

Henderson is from Hopewell, Virginia where he helped lead his team to a 15-0 season and a Virginia state championship. Henderson was named the Gatorade state player of the year.

He becomes the 15th commitment to OSU’s star-studded class, which ranks first in the nation at the moment.