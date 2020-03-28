1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,137 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 19 deaths

Ohio State issues details on refunds for students

File- (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a statement Friday saying it is processing refunds for students who have moved out of the residence halls. Housing and dining refunds will be issued starting next Friday, April 3.

In addition, the university will provide a prorated refund of recreational fees to students, faculty and staff members starting April 3rd as well. The statement said those who will receive a refund will receive more details in a separate email.

Ohio State also released the following information about grades:

Grade policy changes

This week, University Senate voted to approve pass/no pass grading for general education and elective courses. This measure allows individual students to opt-in for pass/no pass grading rather than letter grades. Many colleges have also extended this flexibility for required courses. A second measure approved by the senate allows students who are granted an incomplete grade to have more time — 10 weeks from the start of the next term, instead of six weeks — to complete work and receive a grade.

