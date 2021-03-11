Ohio State Highway Patrol stops large haul of meth in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say they seized $220,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Madison County.

The 22 pounds of meth were found Wednesday morning when troopers stopped a Cadillac SRX with California registration for a speeding violation on I-70. A drug-sniffing dog was called in to help reveal the drugs in the door panels.

Arrested were Valentin Ruiz, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona (pictured); and Paniagua Efrain, 25, and Victor Lopez, 21, both of Camp Verde, Arizona.

All were charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each man faces up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

