Ohio State Highway Patrol once again vying for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking you to vote for its cruisers as the best looking in America.

The American Association of State Troopers is holding its annual “Best Looking Cruiser” competition featuring state trooper vehicles from across the country.

PLEASE SHARE! It is time for us to take back the title of "Best Looking Cruiser" Go to https://bit.ly/2kbibqv and vote for Ohio! Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Monday, July 15, 2019

A person can only vote once from each of your devices and voting closes July 30 at 3pm.

Maryland, Georgia, and Oregon chose not to participate in the competition.

To vote for your favorite cruises click here: 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest