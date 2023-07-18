COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is in the running for the best looking cruiser.

The patrol entered the annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest, which is sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, according to a news release.

Anyone can vote for their favorite cruiser online until July 31 at noon.

For this year’s picture, the patrol chose a red Chevrolet Corvette that was seized under Ohio’s Multiple DUI (OVI) Offender Law, according to Sgt. Tyler Ross.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol submitted this photo for the contest, taken at Marblehead Lighthouse Park. (Courtesy/ Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Last year, Ohio placed 13th in the contest. To cast your vote, click here.

The top 13 photos who receive the highest number of votes will be featured in the 2024 AAST calendar. The cruiser who receives the most votes will be featured on the cover.

The agency rankings will also be updated on the AAST’s website.