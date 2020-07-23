Ohio State football set to begin second phase of summer access July 24

Ohio State coach Ryan Day watches during the second half of the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State football team is set to begin its second phase of summer access, which will start Friday, July 24.

This 14-day period will include up to 20 hours per week of activities, and not more than four hours per day. This period may include:

Up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning (no sports equipment can be used)

Up to six hours per week of walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football (no conditioning or contact, no protective equipment, and no speed drills)

Up to six hours per week of meetings, which may include film review, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

Other parameters that must be met include:

Student-athletes must be provided two days off during the 14-day period

Skill instruction (ie: practice) is not allowed until the beginning of preseason practice, which is set for Aug. 7

Players will continue to dress/undress at their apartments and bring used workout gear back the next day for daily cleaning by the equipment staff

Upon completion of activities, student-athletes will pick up clean workout clothes for the next day and receive food-to-go before exiting premises

Areas off limits at this time include the locker room, showers and players’ lounge

Ohio State football released the following statement: