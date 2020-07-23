Ohio State football set to begin second phase of summer access July 24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State football team is set to begin its second phase of summer access, which will start Friday, July 24.
This 14-day period will include up to 20 hours per week of activities, and not more than four hours per day. This period may include:
- Up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning (no sports equipment can be used)
- Up to six hours per week of walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football (no conditioning or contact, no protective equipment, and no speed drills)
- Up to six hours per week of meetings, which may include film review, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
Other parameters that must be met include:
- Student-athletes must be provided two days off during the 14-day period
- Skill instruction (ie: practice) is not allowed until the beginning of preseason practice, which is set for Aug. 7
- Players will continue to dress/undress at their apartments and bring used workout gear back the next day for daily cleaning by the equipment staff
- Upon completion of activities, student-athletes will pick up clean workout clothes for the next day and receive food-to-go before exiting premises
- Areas off limits at this time include the locker room, showers and players’ lounge
Ohio State football released the following statement:
The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes is our highest priority. Health and safety protocols are designed to be as responsible as possible based on guidelines established by the Ohio State COVID-19 Transition Task Force and its Safe Campus and Scientific Advisory Subgroup, and also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio State football players are being routinely tested for COVID-19 and training/workout decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students.
To protect the individual medical privacy of the student-athletes, the university will not release information about the test results.
A strict set of protocols remain in place requiring daily symptoms assessments, physical distancing, masks, hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces and cleaning procedures.
Workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will take place in the weight room, on the indoor field and as much as possible on the outdoor fields.Ohio State football statement