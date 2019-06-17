Ohio State Football flex passes on sale today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will begin selling a limited number of four-game ‘flex passes’ Monday for the upcoming football season.

The four-game passes cost $249 and include entry to the FAU, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State and Maryland games.

A limited number of packages are available, with a maximum of four tickets per person.

The ticket package is fully digital.

You won’t know where your sitting for each game until approximately 24 hours before kickoff. Fans will have a different seat location for each game.

For information on purchasing, visit ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Two other ticket packages will be released on June 24.

Rush Plan

A unique seat location for each game

Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)

Three-game packages priced at $327

Includes Miami, Maryland and Wisconsin games

On sale June 24

Blitz Plan