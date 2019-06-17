Ohio State Football flex passes on sale today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will begin selling a limited number of four-game ‘flex passes’ Monday for the upcoming football season.
The four-game passes cost $249 and include entry to the FAU, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State and Maryland games.
A limited number of packages are available, with a maximum of four tickets per person.
The ticket package is fully digital.
You won’t know where your sitting for each game until approximately 24 hours before kickoff. Fans will have a different seat location for each game.
For information on purchasing, visit ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Two other ticket packages will be released on June 24.
Rush Plan
- A unique seat location for each game
- Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan
- Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)
- Three-game packages priced at $327
- Includes Miami, Maryland and Wisconsin games
- On sale June 24
Blitz Plan
- A unique seat location for each game
- Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan
- Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)
- Three-game packages priced at $297
- Includes Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Michigan State games
- On sale June 24