Ohio State Football flex passes on sale today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will begin selling a limited number of four-game ‘flex passes’ Monday for the upcoming football season.

The four-game passes cost $249 and include entry to the FAU, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State and Maryland games.

A limited number of packages are available, with a maximum of four tickets per person.

The ticket package is fully digital.

You won’t know where your sitting for each game until approximately 24 hours before kickoff. Fans will have a different seat location for each game.

For information on purchasing, visit ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Two other ticket packages will be released on June 24.

Rush Plan

  • A unique seat location for each game
  • Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan
  • Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)
  • Three-game packages priced at $327
  • Includes Miami, Maryland and Wisconsin games
  • On sale June 24

Blitz Plan

  • A unique seat location for each game
  • Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan
  • Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)
  • Three-game packages priced at $297
  • Includes Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Michigan State games
  • On sale June 24

