Ohio State falls to Alabama 52-24 in the National Championship

MIAMI (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State couldn’t keep up with No. 1 Alabama’s high-powered offense as the Buckeyes fell 52-24 in the National Championship game Monday night. The Crimson Tide’s 52 points are the most Ohio State has ever allowed in a bowl game.

Coach Nick Saban has now won six national championships at Alabama and seven overall.

The Crimson Tide were led by record-breaking performances from quarterback Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, who is the first wide receiver to win the Heisman trophy since 1991.

Jones tied a BCS/CFP championship game record with five passing touchdowns while completing a staggering 36 of his 45 passes for 464 yards, 1 yard better than Joe Burrow had in last year’s title game. Jones’ five touchdowns tied the record set by Burrow last year.

Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and only played two snaps in the third quarter after suffering a hand injury that forced him to miss the rest of the game.

DeVonta had more catches, yards, and TDs than Ohio State in the first half ⤵️ https://t.co/NuzGFiewvk — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 12, 2021

Tide running back Najee Harris added three touchdowns, 79 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving.

Alabama scored five touchdowns on their first six possessions in the first half taking a 35-17 lead at halftime.

Ohio State pulled within 14 in the third quarter after a 20-yard touchdown from Fields to Garrett Wilson, but that’s as close as the Buckeyes would get with Bama scoring 14 unanswered points.

Ohio State’s offense didn’t play as well as it did against Clemson with Fields throwing for a middling 194 yards while completing a season-low 17 completions and a season-low 52 percent of his passes.

Ohio State was able to rush for 147 yards, but that’s not up to the Buckeyes standard with the team averaging 272 yards rushing a game entering the National Championship.

OSU was limited in its ground attack without Trey Sermon, who left the game after suffering a left shoulder injury on the Buckeyes’ first offensive drive. ESPN reported Sermon was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.