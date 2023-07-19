COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair returns July 26 with several rides, entertainment, food and more.

Along with old attractions, there are also additions coming to the fairgrounds. NBC4 has compiled a list of new events, food and other attractions fairgoers can enjoy this year.

Foods

Avalanche Floats – Funky Flamingo

Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich – Funky Flamingo

Cookie Dough Explosion – Funky Flamingo

Crawfish Bowls – Big G’s Food Service

Deviled Eggs – Ohio Poultry Association

Dipped Cookie Dough – Funky Flamingo

Dipped Fruit – Funky Flamingo

Flaming Hot Cheeto Burger – Dickerson & Kenna

Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes – Prowant Speciality Company

Gelato Tacos and Nachos – Funky Flamingo

Giant Shaved Gourmet Ice – Concessions by Cox

Homemade Gelato – Funky Flamingo

Mac and Cheese Bowl – Concessions by Cox

Nacho Sundae – North American Food Service Inc.

Tornados – Funky Flamingo

For more on the new food descriptions and specials, click here.

Activities

Touch-a-truck: Explore different vehicles from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Agriculture at the Youth Exploration Space Lawn.

Moo U Guided Barn Tours

Ohio History Connection and Ohio Village: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the fair.

Entertainers

For a full list of attractions, activities and more, follow this link.