COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State athletics coach is spearheading efforts to support Ukrainians in a unique way — not through monetary aid or AirBnB rentals, but with supplies for Ukrainian gymnasts.

Rustam Sharipov, head coach of Ohio State’s men’s gymnastics team, is calling on Ohioans to donate athletic tape and hand grips for gymnasts competing with the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation, according to his donation website, Ignite Your Light.

Sharipov, a native of Ukraine where many of his family members remain, said gymnasts in his homeland are showing “an exceptional kind of bravery and courage” by representing their war-torn country through sport.

“In the midst of war, these athletes are doing their best to focus on representing their country in various competitions, hoping to compete in the World Championships,” Sharipov wrote on his website.

Sharipov encouraged people to donate tape through Amazon or grips by sending funds directly to his Venmo, both of which can be facilitated through his website.

“God bless you all, and I hope the people who are still in Ukraine can be safe and the people who is trying to flee,” he said. “So be safe, God bless you.”